Shelter openings throughout South Florida

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

PALM BEACH COUNTY:

15 general population shelters will open at 10:00 A.M. Friday in Palm Beach County:

Atlantic High School

2455 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach 33445



Boca Raton High School

1501 NW 15th Ct, Boca Raton 33486



Boynton Beach High School

4975 Park Ridge Boulevard, Boynton Beach 33426



Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School

1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach 33404



Forest Hill High School

6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405



Independence Middle School

4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458



John I Leonard High School

4701 10th Avenue N, Greenacres 33463



Lakeshore Middle School

425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade 33430



Palm Beach Central High School

8499 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington 33411



Palm Beach Gardens High School

4245 Holly Drive Palm Beach Gardens 33410



Park Vista High School

7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth 33467



Pahokee Middle School

850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee 33476



Seminole Ridge High School

4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd,

Loxahatchee 33470



West Boca High School

12811 Glades Rd, Boca Raton 33498



Westgate Elementary

1545 Loxahatchee Drive West Palm Beach 33409





If you choose to go to a hurricane shelter, please bring the following:

3 day supply of water

2 changes of comfortable clothes

Flashlight with extra batteries

Cell phone and a battery-operated charger

Medicines

Snacks/Special diet foods

Cash

Photocopies of valuable documents

Games, books and playing cards for entertainment during your stay

Space is limited, so please pack accordingly

The pet friendly shelter will open Friday, 10:00 A.M. at West Boynton Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth. This shelter will be available to Palm Beach County residents residing in a mandatory evacuation zone or in mobile homes. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited and restrictions apply. Each pet must be accompanied by only one owner who will stay at the shelter. Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High School due to space restrictions. Livestock and reptiles will not be accepted. Pets will be housed in a separate area from people. Pet owners will be given a schedule to attend to their animal’s needs. Please visit www.pbcgov.com/animal to register.

A special needs shelter will open Friday at the South Florida Fairgrounds. If you are registered you should have received notification. People with

special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling

(561) 712-6400 or visiting www.readypbc.org.

Information on shelter openings in other counties will be added as it becomes available.