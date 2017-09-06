SWA Tips to Stay Safe During a Hurricane - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SWA Tips to Stay Safe During a Hurricane

Solid Waste Authority shares some tips to make sure you are safe during the hurricane season. SWA suggests that once a storm has been named, you should not cut down trees or do major yard work. They also advise that you do not begin any construction projects.

When a watch or warning is in place, do not place any debris at the curb.  

Sponsored by Solid Waste Authority.

