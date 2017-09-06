Limbaugh's dismissal of Irma 'panic' riles - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Limbaugh's dismissal of Irma 'panic' riles

NEW YORK (AP) — Rush Limbaugh has created a storm of his own by suggesting that the "panic" caused by Hurricane Irma benefits retailers, the media and politicians who are seeking action on climate change.

The conservative radio personality's swerve into meteorology had Al Roker, the "Today" show weatherman, saying on Wednesday that Limbaugh was putting people's lives at risk.

Limbaugh said on his radio show that hurricanes are a quick way to advance the climate change agenda because of the fear that it creates. He suggested that storms are never as strong when they actually hit as the media warns they will be.

Roker said Irma is a life-threatening storm and that it's "almost criminal" if anyone tells you otherwise.

