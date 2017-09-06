Lake O Communities concerned about flooding - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake O Communities concerned about flooding

Communities around Lake Okeechobee are planning for worst as they watch Irma's possible track through Florida.

They worry about a sudden rise in the lake's level.

At Roland Martin Marina in Clewiston, General Manager Ramon Iglesias is always concerned with his business right along the Lake.

"Board up the outside perimeter," said Iglesias. "Always concerned in Clewiston about issues with the levy."

The good news right now is the Corps has started releases, but Mayor Mali Gardner still has concerns.

"We will ask them to release water if the storm comes around with a lot of rain," said Gardner.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, but city leaders want people to prepare and leave if necessary.

There will be shelters at Clewiston High School and Pahokee Middle School.

Right now the best thing to do is be ready.

"Be prepared. That's right," said Iglesias.

