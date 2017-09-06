Lake O Communities concerned about flooding

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

Story Video: Click here

Communities around Lake Okeechobee are planning for worst as they watch Irma's possible track through Florida.

They worry about a sudden rise in the lake's level.

At Roland Martin Marina in Clewiston, General Manager Ramon Iglesias is always concerned with his business right along the Lake.

"Board up the outside perimeter," said Iglesias. "Always concerned in Clewiston about issues with the levy."

The good news right now is the Corps has started releases, but Mayor Mali Gardner still has concerns.

"We will ask them to release water if the storm comes around with a lot of rain," said Gardner.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, but city leaders want people to prepare and leave if necessary.

There will be shelters at Clewiston High School and Pahokee Middle School.

Right now the best thing to do is be ready.

"Be prepared. That's right," said Iglesias.