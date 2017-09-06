Preps continue and voluntary evacuations

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

Story Video: Click here

The one items you could find in every single cart coming out of BJ's Warehouse in Jensen Beach Wednesday was water. The club had received several truckloads.

“This is the greatest thing ever because water is the essential thing today," said Marie Solide.

Kevin Bonsura was pleasantly surprised to stock up on the essentials.

“As I was walking in I saw people walking out with water, with “D” batteries. You can’t find them anywhere, you can find them here.”

Many shoppers were planning on stocking up and staying in, but for those with designs on leaving, emergency leaders would like to nudge you along. Wednesday afternoon, both Martin and St. Lucie Counties announced a voluntary evacuation for residents.

“We’re concerned about road congestion so we would like to see residents get on the road early, getting to their destinations safely," said Martin County Emergency Management Director Dan Wouters.

Port St. Lucie’s City Council held an emergency meeting late Wednesday afternoon.

Residents were reminded that there’s no trash pickup after Friday, but two waste trucks will be available at McChesney and Lyngate Parks from 7:30-4pm. No hazardous waste is allowed.

“Let’s take care of our homes and families so we can immediately turn to our neighbors and our new residents. Port St. Lucie is growing by 5-thousand residents a year. That’s 5-thousand people that have never been through a hurricane before," said Mayor Greg Oravec.