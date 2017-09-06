Long lines, empty gas pumps ahead of Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Long lines, empty gas pumps ahead of Irma

Story Video: Click here

Many of you have either waited in lines or driven around them. It’s been a fueling frenzy all day.

Long lines and empty pumps are the story in many places up and down the viewing area as drivers try to fill up before the storm.

“I’ve been waiting only about 45 minutes right now,” said Chris Collins of West Palm Beach.

Lines stretched into the streets and some drivers had to try multiple gas stations before finally finding fuel.

“Since, yesterday this might be my 8th or 9th [gas station] already,” said driver Andy Eugene.

And when drivers do finally find gas, chances are the regular gas has already run out.

“We are moving so slowly because of only premium gas we have right now,” said Anu Ranaut the manager of the Chevron on Belvedere near Palm Beach International Airport.

He ran out of regular gas around 8:30 Wednesday morning and didn’t know when his next delivery would come.

But there is no need to panic because deliveries are coming. The WAWA around the corner finally got a delivery of regular around 6:00 p.m.


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.