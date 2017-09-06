Long lines, empty gas pumps ahead of Irma

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

Many of you have either waited in lines or driven around them. It’s been a fueling frenzy all day.

Long lines and empty pumps are the story in many places up and down the viewing area as drivers try to fill up before the storm.

“I’ve been waiting only about 45 minutes right now,” said Chris Collins of West Palm Beach.

Lines stretched into the streets and some drivers had to try multiple gas stations before finally finding fuel.

“Since, yesterday this might be my 8th or 9th [gas station] already,” said driver Andy Eugene.

And when drivers do finally find gas, chances are the regular gas has already run out.

“We are moving so slowly because of only premium gas we have right now,” said Anu Ranaut the manager of the Chevron on Belvedere near Palm Beach International Airport.

He ran out of regular gas around 8:30 Wednesday morning and didn’t know when his next delivery would come.

But there is no need to panic because deliveries are coming. The WAWA around the corner finally got a delivery of regular around 6:00 p.m.



