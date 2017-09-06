Deputies searching for missing 77-year-old man

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

Deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 77-year-old Lake Worth man.

Officials say, Roberto Hernandez Alfonso was last seen at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday when he left his home in the 300 block of Bennington Lane driving a 2015 white 4-door Hyundai Sonata bearing FL tag CGZ-W99 and has not been seen or heard since.

Roberto suffers from dementia.

If anyone should come into contact with Roberto Hernandez Alfonso they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.