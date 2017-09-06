Deputies searching for missing 77-year-old man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies searching for missing 77-year-old man

Deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 77-year-old Lake Worth man. 

Officials say, Roberto Hernandez Alfonso was last seen at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday when he left his home in the 300 block of Bennington Lane driving a 2015 white 4-door Hyundai Sonata bearing FL tag CGZ-W99 and has not been seen or heard since. 

Roberto suffers from dementia. 

If anyone should come into contact with Roberto Hernandez Alfonso they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

 

