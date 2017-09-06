Gadgets to help you through the storm

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - While you mark those supplies off your checklist, there are some other gadgets you might want to add to that list.

Andrew Felix, a Boca Raton-based tech expert, who has appeared on HLN and The Weather Channel, gathered several items he says can help people who plan to either stay or evacuate.

Absorbits Phone Rescue Pouch, $10

"I think the number one thing people should think about is if they have a phone, they're going to try to record the storm they might drop in water got to go put it in rice. Rice is not always going to work it's not the best thing to put your phone into," said Felix.

If your electronic device gets wet, just open up the pouch and put the device inside and leave it in there for a few hours. The silicone beads lined inside the help pouch help remove the moisture.

"It's actually going to absorb all the moisture and liquid out of your phone and make your phone work again," said Felix.

Absorbits, which is based in Delray Beach, can be available for purchase on Amazon by clicking here.

ANKER Portable Battery, $39

"A 20,000mAh battery. What does that mean? Your iPhone is about 1,800 mp. Think about how many full charges you can get out of that," said Felix. "If you've got multiple people in the home, you can charge all of your devices using one device."

ANKER is also available on Amazon and Walmart.

ARLO HD Security Camera, $156

Felix said security cameras may not be at the forefront of your checklist but it can help when it comes to insurance and potential crime.

"You've got to think, if you do decide to leave your home and you want to watch it because there are looters -- we've seen that around the country," said Felix. "This camera is fully wireless, battery operated, stores everything on the cloud when it records."

You can also access it through your smartphone.

You can find the ARLO camera in Walmart, Best Buy, Lowes, Home Depot, or Amazon.

Nest Security Camera, price varies

Nest is known for thermostats you can control from your phone but they also have an indoor and outdoor security camera system that you can connect to you phone.

"Keep in mind you want to monitor the inside of your home, too. You can see if someone is breaking in," said Felix. "Remember, if you've got shutters up you can't see outside unless you have the clear ones."

Prices vary on this camera. Click to browse Home Depot or Amazon.

Ring Doorbell Camera, Price varies

"What do burglars do when they see shutters up? They're going to ring front doors. If nobody answers, they're gonna try to break into somebody's home," said Felix. "With Ring, if somebody rings your door. It automatically rings your cellphone no matter where you are in the country, you can answer and talk back to it."

Ring is available at most local electronic and hardware stores like Best Buy, Lowes and Home Depot.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.