PBCHS football team installs shutters

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

As Irma churns too close for comfort, Pamela Panitz is like many of us right now.

“This one's making me nervous,” she says. “It really looks like it's going to hit us.”

Those fears are somewhat eased tonight, however, knowing she has an entire team behind her - literally

“This is way more than I expected in any way,” Panitz says.

Palm Beach Central High School's football team took their talents off the field, installing shutters for their neighbors as Irma approaches.

“We got a few guys together, and we're just out here giving our best and giving back to our community that gives to us,” team member Jordan Kolnick says.

“We play for the community, we play for our school, and we want to represent the community by doing the right thing,” says coach Tino Ierulli. “Building young men into men.”

The team reached out to neighbors on Facebook - offering up their services.

The work, admittedly, has been taxing.

“It can be tricky,” Kolnick says. “One wrong move and that's a window.”

The response from grateful neighbors keeps them going.

“They're just giving it their all, nobody's wining, crying or complaining,” says Aimee Stern, who had her shutters put up by the team. “They're just determined to help.”

They’re putting up shutters and putting in sweat - so their neighbors don't have to.

“If we don't have each other, who could we rely on?” Kolnick says.

The team says it's pretty booked up through the week, but it does have a few slots available.

For more info, contact Coach Ierulli at 352-428-5086.