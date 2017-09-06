Residents in the Glades preparing for Hurricane - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Residents in the Glades preparing for Hurricane

Pahokee resident Margarita Rodriguez lives in a mobile home. In 2005, Wilma destroyed it. "When I came back, I found my porch down I couldn't open the door. My trailer was open all in the middle. My clothes, my furniture completely wet."

She's keeping track of Hurricane Irma, but is not taking any chances. "I'm scared, I'm scared about it. That's why I am going to leave."

Leo Masqueda who also lives in a mobile home, says he's not worried. He didn't buy any extra supplies. "No, I'm not worried about it this year or next year. I think everything is going to be fine."

But not everyone is taking the storm in strides.

Down the road in a different community, Leroy Carroll is protecting the home he's lived in for more than 25 years. Leroy said, "Better to be safe than sorry."

But that wasn't always the case. In 2005, Hurricane Wilma damaged the roof.

"The next morning, the house in 2005 it was, the top was messed up."

A neighbor across the street noticed the 73-year-old trying to put up his shutters today and stepped in to help.

"He came over and saw me out there and he decided to volunteer and come on over."

Neighbors helping each other."I'm grateful, I'm grateful for him because I needed something to be done, and if he asked then I am going over there to help him."

Local community leaders will be going through the neighborhood to help seniors board up their homes.
 

