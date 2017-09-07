Shelter locations throughout South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY:
15 general population shelters will open at 10 a.m. Friday in Palm Beach County:
Atlantic High School
2455 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach 33445
Boca Raton High School
1501 NW 15th Ct, Boca Raton 33486
Boynton Beach High School
4975 Park Ridge Boulevard, Boynton Beach 33426
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School
1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach 33404
Forest Hill High School
6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405
Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458
John I Leonard High School
4701 10th Avenue N, Greenacres 33463
Lakeshore Middle School
425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade 33430
Palm Beach Central High School
8499 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington 33411
Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Drive Palm Beach Gardens 33410
Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth 33467
Pahokee Middle School
850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee 33476
Seminole Ridge High School
4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd,
Loxahatchee 33470
West Boca High School
12811 Glades Rd, Boca Raton 33498
Westgate Elementary
1545 Loxahatchee Drive West Palm Beach 33409
If you choose to go to a hurricane shelter, please bring the following:
- 3-day supply of water
- 2 changes of comfortable clothes
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Cellphone and a battery-operated charger
- Medicines
- Snacks/Special diet foods
- Cash
- Photocopies of valuable documents
- Games, books and playing cards for entertainment during your stay
- Space is limited, so please pack accordingly
The pet friendly shelter will open Friday, 10 a.m. at West Boynton Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth. This shelter will be available to Palm Beach County residents residing in a mandatory evacuation zone or in mobile homes. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited and restrictions apply. Each pet must be accompanied by only one owner who will stay at the shelter. Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High School due to space restrictions. Livestock and reptiles will not be accepted. Pets will be housed in a separate area from people. Pet owners will be given a schedule to attend to their animal’s needs. Please visit www.pbcgov.com/animal to register.
A special needs shelter will open Friday at the South Florida Fairgrounds. If you are registered you should have received notification. People with special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling (561) 712-6400 or visiting www.readypbc.org.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY:
St. Lucie County will open the special needs shelter on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m., which is located at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce.
Residents planning to use the special needs shelter must pre-register at www.stlucieco.gov/eoc[stlucieco.gov].
Eight general population shelters will open on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.:
Westwood High School
1801 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, which will also serve as a pet-friendly shelter.
Residents need to bring crates for their pets, as well as food, water and litter. All pets must have up-to-date vaccinations. Pets, along with their owners, will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fort Pierce Central High School
4101 South 25th Street, Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast High School
1000 SW Darwin Blvd. Port St. Lucie
Westgate K-8 School
1050 NE Cashere Blvd., Port St. Lucie
Lakewood Park Elementary
7800 Indrio Road, Fort Pierce
Oak Hammock Elementary
1251 SW California Blvd, Port St Lucie
Samuel S. Gaines Academy
2250 S Jenkins Rd, Fort Pierce
Parkway Elementary School
7000 NW Selvitz Rd, Port St Lucie
Barrier Island Re-Entry Program: With all county offices closed, the last chance for residents to get a barrier island re-entry placard is from 9 am to noon Thursday at the Fire Station #8 on SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND near Jensen Beach, 7583 S. Ocean Drive (A1A). To receive this placard, each resident must produce two forms of proof that they reside on the barrier island such as a utility bill with a local address along with a local driver’s license. One placard is issued for each household.
MARTIN COUNTY:
Currently there are no Red Cross shelters open in Martin County, however officials anticipate opening five general shelters and a special-needs shelter to serve residents should Irma threaten our area. Pets (other than service animals) are not allowed in Red Cross shelters, however the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast currently has availability to shelter pets should evacuations be ordered. Residents who wish to take advantage of this service may register online at hstc1.org/disaster or in person at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave. in Palm City.
Martin County's Public Information Line is active and staff is available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents can call 772-287-1652 to have their storm-related questions answered.
Information on shelter openings in other counties will be added as it becomes available. The shelter maps for Indian River and Okeechobee counties are below.
Scripps Only Content 2017