Shelter locations throughout South Florida

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for...

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

PALM BEACH COUNTY:

15 general population shelters will open at 10 a.m. Friday in Palm Beach County:

Atlantic High School

2455 W Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach 33445



Boca Raton High School

1501 NW 15th Ct, Boca Raton 33486



Boynton Beach High School

4975 Park Ridge Boulevard, Boynton Beach 33426



Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School

1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach 33404



Forest Hill High School

6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach 33405



Independence Middle School

4001 Greenway Drive Jupiter 33458



John I Leonard High School

4701 10th Avenue N, Greenacres 33463



Lakeshore Middle School

425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade 33430



Palm Beach Central High School

8499 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington 33411



Palm Beach Gardens High School

4245 Holly Drive Palm Beach Gardens 33410



Park Vista High School

7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth 33467



Pahokee Middle School

850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee 33476



Seminole Ridge High School

4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd,

Loxahatchee 33470



West Boca High School

12811 Glades Rd, Boca Raton 33498



Westgate Elementary

1545 Loxahatchee Drive West Palm Beach 33409

If you choose to go to a hurricane shelter, please bring the following:

3-day supply of water

2 changes of comfortable clothes

Flashlight with extra batteries

Cellphone and a battery-operated charger

Medicines

Snacks/Special diet foods

Cash

Photocopies of valuable documents

Games, books and playing cards for entertainment during your stay

Space is limited, so please pack accordingly

The pet friendly shelter will open Friday, 10 a.m. at West Boynton Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth. This shelter will be available to Palm Beach County residents residing in a mandatory evacuation zone or in mobile homes. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited and restrictions apply. Each pet must be accompanied by only one owner who will stay at the shelter. Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High School due to space restrictions. Livestock and reptiles will not be accepted. Pets will be housed in a separate area from people. Pet owners will be given a schedule to attend to their animal’s needs. Please visit www.pbcgov.com/animal to register.

A special needs shelter will open Friday at the South Florida Fairgrounds. If you are registered you should have received notification. People with special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling (561) 712-6400 or visiting www.readypbc.org.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY:

St. Lucie County will open the special needs shelter on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m., which is located at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce.

Residents planning to use the special needs shelter must pre-register at www.stlucieco.gov/eoc[stlucieco.gov].

Eight general population shelters will open on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.:

Westwood High School

1801 Angle Road, Fort Pierce, which will also serve as a pet-friendly shelter.

Residents need to bring crates for their pets, as well as food, water and litter. All pets must have up-to-date vaccinations. Pets, along with their owners, will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fort Pierce Central High School

4101 South 25th Street, Fort Pierce

Treasure Coast High School

1000 SW Darwin Blvd. Port St. Lucie

Westgate K-8 School

1050 NE Cashere Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Lakewood Park Elementary

7800 Indrio Road, Fort Pierce

Oak Hammock Elementary

1251 SW California Blvd, Port St Lucie

Samuel S. Gaines Academy

2250 S Jenkins Rd, Fort Pierce

Parkway Elementary School

7000 NW Selvitz Rd, Port St Lucie

Barrier Island Re-Entry Program: With all county offices closed, the last chance for residents to get a barrier island re-entry placard is from 9 am to noon Thursday at the Fire Station #8 on SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND near Jensen Beach, 7583 S. Ocean Drive (A1A). To receive this placard, each resident must produce two forms of proof that they reside on the barrier island such as a utility bill with a local address along with a local driver’s license. One placard is issued for each household.



MARTIN COUNTY:

Currently there are no Red Cross shelters open in Martin County, however officials anticipate opening five general shelters and a special-needs shelter to serve residents should Irma threaten our area. Pets (other than service animals) are not allowed in Red Cross shelters, however the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast currently has availability to shelter pets should evacuations be ordered. Residents who wish to take advantage of this service may register online at hstc1.org/disaster or in person at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave. in Palm City.

Martin County's Public Information Line is active and staff is available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Residents can call 772-287-1652 to have their storm-related questions answered.

Information on shelter openings in other counties will be added as it becomes available. The shelter maps for Indian River and Okeechobee counties are below.

Scripps Only Content 2017