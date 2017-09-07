Businesses closings for Hurricane Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Businesses closings for Hurricane Irma

The following is a list of businesses that are closing for Hurricane Irma.

Publix Super Markets will close all of it's stores in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9. All Broward County stores will close Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. Reopening is not currently scheduled.

The Gardens Mall will close today, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. However, Sears at the mall will remain open today as they have emergency hurricane supplies headed to the store.

Palm Beach Outlets will close Thursday at 5 p.m. 

Wells Fargo branches in South Florida will close on Friday in preparation for Irma. Online banking will continue to operate.

AT&T Stores closed at noon Thursday.

The Mall at Wellington Green will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Check back for additional closings as Irma approaches.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.