Businesses closings for Hurricane Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts west, but more changes still likely

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

The following is a list of businesses that are closing for Hurricane Irma.

Publix Super Markets will close all of it's stores in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9. All Broward County stores will close Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. Reopening is not currently scheduled.

The Gardens Mall will close today, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. However, Sears at the mall will remain open today as they have emergency hurricane supplies headed to the store.

Palm Beach Outlets will close Thursday at 5 p.m.

Wells Fargo branches in South Florida will close on Friday in preparation for Irma. Online banking will continue to operate.

AT&T Stores closed at noon Thursday.

The Mall at Wellington Green will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Check back for additional closings as Irma approaches.