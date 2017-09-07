Town of Palm Beach orders evacuations

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

City officials in Palm Beach on Thursday ordered an evacuation of the entire island.

Mayor Gail Coniglio said, “It is evident that Hurricane Irma continues to threaten the Town and the entire state of Florida with a potential landfall as a Category 4 storm. Our primary goal is safety and security of our residents. It is imperative that we initiate this evacuation order. Frequent alerts from the Town will continue prior, during and after the storm. Please be safe and wait for instructions from emergency officials after the storm passes.”



The town is asking that residents gather the essentials for three to four days, including clothing, medicine, important documents, and communication devices and evacuate by 5 p.m. Friday.

The wants residents to be reminded they can seek shelter in a hotel on the mainland at one of the county’s shelters or hunker down with friends west of U.S. 1 until this storm passes if you do not plan to depart the county.

ALERT #11 - EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED (9-7-17, 11:55AM): A State of Emergency has been declared for the Town of Palm… https://t.co/mSOpjTctYn — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) September 7, 2017

