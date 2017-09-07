Town of Palm Beach orders evacuations - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Town of Palm Beach orders evacuations

City officials in Palm Beach on Thursday ordered an evacuation of the entire island.

Mayor Gail Coniglio said, “It is evident that Hurricane Irma continues to threaten the Town and the entire state of Florida with a potential landfall as a Category 4 storm. Our primary goal is safety and security of our residents. It is imperative that we initiate this evacuation order. Frequent alerts from the Town will continue prior, during and after the storm. Please be safe and wait for instructions from emergency officials after the storm passes.” 

The town is asking that residents gather the essentials for three to four days, including clothing, medicine, important documents, and communication devices and evacuate by 5 p.m. Friday.

The wants residents to be reminded they can seek shelter in a hotel on the mainland at one of the county’s shelters or hunker down with friends west of U.S. 1 until this storm passes if you do not plan to depart the county.

