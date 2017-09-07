Hurricane Irma: Closures and Alerts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Irma: Closures and Alerts

Below are links to a variety of closures for Hurricane Irma in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.  

Check back often and refresh this page for updates as they become available.

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.