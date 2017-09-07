Storm surge maps, evacuation routes for S. Fla

Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.
Martin County announced mandatory evacuations in advance of Hurricane Irma beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in conjunction with shelter openings. This order applies to residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying areas.