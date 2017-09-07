Storm surge maps, evacuation routes for S. Fla - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Storm surge maps, evacuation routes for S. Fla

Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast leaders are considering ordering evacuations for barrier islands and flood prone areas. The Town of Palm Beach has ordered evacuations.

Martin County announced mandatory evacuations in advance of Hurricane Irma beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in conjunction with shelter openings. This order applies to residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying areas.

A number of hurricane shelters are opening to accommodate people who are forced to evacuate. Find your closest shelter here.

HURRICANE GUIDE: Enter your address for your closest shelter, evacuation and storm surge zones.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also has maps showing evacuation routes and storm surge zones. Use these quick links to find information for your county.

Storm Surge:
Indian River
Okeechobee
St. Lucie
Martin
Palm Beach
Broward

Evacuation Routes:
Indian River
Okeechobee
St. Lucie
Martin
Palm Beach
Broward

 

