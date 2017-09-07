Storm surge maps, evacuation routes for S. Fla

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts west, but more changes still likely

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast leaders are considering ordering evacuations for barrier islands and flood prone areas. The Town of Palm Beach has ordered evacuations.

Martin County announced mandatory evacuations in advance of Hurricane Irma beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in conjunction with shelter openings. This order applies to residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying areas.

A number of hurricane shelters are opening to accommodate people who are forced to evacuate. Find your closest shelter here.

HURRICANE GUIDE: Enter your address for your closest shelter, evacuation and storm surge zones.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also has maps showing evacuation routes and storm surge zones. Use these quick links to find information for your county.

Storm Surge:

Indian River

Okeechobee

St. Lucie

Martin

Palm Beach

Broward

Evacuation Routes:

Indian River

Okeechobee

St. Lucie

Martin

Palm Beach

Broward