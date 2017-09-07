Transportation closures due to Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts west, but more changes still likely

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

* Tri-Rail: Regular schedule on Thursday. Officials said they will stop service Friday.

* Amtrak: Service temporarily suspended services in Florida due to severe weather impacting the southeast region. The Silver Star Train 92 and Silver Meteor Train 98 (Miami - New York City) are cancelled for Sept. 9 - 11. The Silver Star Train 91 (New York City - Miami) will operate from New York City to Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Silver Meteor Train 97 (New York City - Miami) will operate from New York City to Jacksonville, Fla. Trains 91 and 97 are cancelled for Sept. 8 - 10. The Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va. - Sanford, Fla.) is canceled for Saturday, Sept. 9. The Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla. - Lorton, Va.) is cancelled on Sept. 10 and 11. No alternate transportation will be provided.

* Palm Tran: For Thursday, fixed-route service will operate on a normal schedule, 4 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Palm Tran Connection, the door-to-door paratransit service for qualifying individuals, will only accept client reservations for essential trips (medical related appointments, work, the grocery store, etc.).

For Friday, Palm Tran fixed-route bus service will be on a modified Saturday schedule beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Palm Tran Connection will continue to be limited to essential trips ending at 8 p.m. Additional impacts to transit and paratransit service are likely heading into the weekend. No transit service is likely on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is urged to continually check: www.palmtran.org and Palm Tran's social media pages for the latest developments.

* Palm Beach International Airport: Check with your airline regarding flight times. The airport is not an authorized shelter and travelers should not plan on weathering the storm at PBIA.

* Fort Lauderdale International Airport: Check your airline for flight times. The airport reported many delays and canceled flights on Thursday. Parking garages are filling up quickly. FLL is not a shelter and not a safe place during the storm.

* Miami International Airport: The airport is experiencing a high volume of passengers. Passengers should arrive at least two hours before their flight for check-in and security. MIA is not a designated shelter.