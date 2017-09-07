Transportation closures due to Irma

Please refresh this page for more updates as they become available.
* Tri-Rail: Regular schedule on Thursday. Officials said they will stop service Friday.
* Amtrak: Service temporarily suspended services in Florida due to severe weather impacting the southeast region. The Silver Star Train 92 and Silver Meteor Train 98 (Miami - New York City) are cancelled for Sept. 9 - 11. The Silver Star Train 91 (New York City - Miami) will operate from New York City to Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Silver Meteor Train 97 (New York City - Miami) will operate from New York City to Jacksonville, Fla. Trains 91 and 97 are cancelled for Sept. 8 - 10. The Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va. - Sanford, Fla.) is canceled for Saturday, Sept. 9. The Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla. - Lorton, Va.) is cancelled on Sept. 10 and 11. No alternate transportation will be provided.
* Palm Tran: For Thursday, fixed-route service will operate on a normal schedule, 4 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Palm Tran Connection, the door-to-door paratransit service for qualifying individuals, will only accept client reservations for essential trips (medical related appointments, work, the grocery store, etc.).
For Friday, Palm Tran fixed-route bus service will be on a modified Saturday schedule beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Palm Tran Connection will continue to be limited to essential trips ending at 8 p.m. Additional impacts to transit and paratransit service are likely heading into the weekend. No transit service is likely on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is urged to continually check: www.palmtran.org and Palm Tran's social media pages for the latest developments.
* Palm Beach International Airport: Check with your airline regarding flight times. The airport is not an authorized shelter and travelers should not plan on weathering the storm at PBIA.
* Fort Lauderdale International Airport: Check your airline for flight times. The airport reported many delays and canceled flights on Thursday. Parking garages are filling up quickly. FLL is not a shelter and not a safe place during the storm.
* Miami International Airport: The airport is experiencing a high volume of passengers. Passengers should arrive at least two hours before their flight for check-in and security. MIA is not a designated shelter.
