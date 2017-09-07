Emergency officials dealing with fuel shortage

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

“While we are making progress you will see lines and outages,” said Governor Rick Scott.

The governor was in Palm Beach County, addressing storm concerns, and talking about how fuel availability is a top priority in the state. He said he wants to know where the bottlenecks are in getting fuel through traffic directly to gas stations.

“For gas stations in evacuation zones, we need you to stay open for as long as possible,” he said. “We will arrange police escorts so your employees can get out safely.”

Governor Scott said he’s working to waive federal rules and regulations to get fuel through ports, roads and to stations. He said escorts of tankers are underway right now.

Emergency officials acknowledge the back up seen playing out on our highways, but say it’s not safe to hit the roads if you’re ordered to evacuate.

“I cannot Stress enough that when you are going to evacuate, stay within Palm Beach county,” said Bill Johnson, Palm Beach County’s emergency management director. “The roads are congested, the gas stations have long lines, it’s going to be hard to get fuel. The last place you want to be is stuck on the interstate during the storm.”

Governor Scott stressed if you don’t plan on leaving, only get the gas you need so that others don’t run out. He also encouraged the use of the app, Gas Buddy to find out which gas stations have fuel available right now.