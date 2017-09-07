Airlines, AirBnB scramble to adjust over Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

You may have heard some airlines are capping one-way flights out of Florida for Hurricane Irma evacuees, but people who already have pre-arranged travel plans to South Florida, the Bahamas or the Caribbean are facing a different planning nightmare.

AirBnB:

Regardless of your hosts’ cancellation policy, “significant natural disasters and severe weather events” are covered under the company’s extenuating circumstances policy.

In order to get a refund, you first need to cancel your reservation and then file a claim.

During Hurricane Harvey, AirBnB refunded all reservations affected by Harvey, and even rallied local hosts to provide free rooms to those who had lost their homes.

Airlines:

Delta, United and American Airlines are all offering similar rebooking options.

If you were scheduled to travel in, out or through a Florida airport between now and Sept. 17th, you can rebook for no charge, but you have to travel by Sept. 30.

If you do not travel by Sept. 30, you have a year to rebook your ticket, but you will pay for any fare increases that might come up.

Finally, you could always wait it out and if you flight gets cancelled you could be eligible for a full refund.

Travel alert links for major domestic airlines can be found below.