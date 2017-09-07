Airlines, AirBnB scramble to adjust over Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Airlines, AirBnB scramble to adjust over Irma

You may have heard some airlines are capping one-way flights out of Florida for Hurricane Irma evacuees, but people who already have pre-arranged travel plans to South Florida, the Bahamas or the Caribbean are facing a different planning nightmare. 

AirBnB:
Regardless of your hosts’ cancellation policy, “significant natural disasters and severe weather events” are covered under the company’s extenuating circumstances policy.

In order to get a refund, you first need to cancel your reservation and then file a claim. 

During Hurricane Harvey, AirBnB refunded all reservations affected by Harvey, and even rallied local hosts to provide free rooms to those who had lost their homes. 

Airlines:
Delta, United and American Airlines are all offering similar rebooking options. 

If you were scheduled to travel in, out or through a Florida airport between now and Sept. 17th, you can rebook for no charge, but you have to travel by Sept. 30. 

If you do not travel by Sept. 30, you have a year to rebook your ticket, but you will pay for any fare increases that might come up.

Finally, you could always wait it out and if you flight gets cancelled you could be eligible for a full refund. 

Travel alert links for major domestic airlines can be found below.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.