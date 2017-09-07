Sheriff Snyder: don't gamble with Irma

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

With mandatory evacuations orders in place for the barrier islands on the Treasure Coast beginning as early as Friday for some, many folks in those zones are already heeding those warnings.

However, a handful say they plan to stay.

It’s something Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says is a big mistake.

Snyder says this is not the storm to gamble with as many of done in the past.

“If you bet against this storm, that it’s going to hook away from us or not be as severe, and you lose that bet and you stay in a mandatory evacuation area, I may not be able to help you,” said Snyder.

Snyder says he is positioning their heaviest vehicles throughout the county and as soon as conditions allow, they will begin their search and rescue efforts.