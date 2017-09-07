Sheriff Snyder: don't gamble with Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff Snyder: don't gamble with Irma

With mandatory evacuations orders in place for the barrier islands on the Treasure Coast beginning as early as Friday for some, many folks in those zones are already heeding those warnings.

However, a handful say they plan to stay.

It’s something Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says is a big mistake.

Snyder says this is not the storm to gamble with as many of done in the past.

“If you bet against this storm, that it’s going to hook away from us or not be as severe, and you lose that bet and you stay in a mandatory evacuation area, I may not be able to help you,” said Snyder.

Snyder says he is positioning their heaviest vehicles throughout the county and as soon as conditions allow, they will begin their search and rescue efforts.

