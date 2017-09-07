Mobile home residents fear Irma's wrath - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mobile home residents fear Irma's wrath

Story Video: Click here

If you live in a mobile home, the best plan may be to evacuate.

So far, all the counties in our area have issued either mandatory and voluntary evacuations for those in that kind of housing.

Those homeowners are actually more concerned about what they may come home to.

At Woodlawn Manor Mobile Home Park in Vero Beach, Renee Tarbell is doing what she can to secure her home.

"Nervous, very scared," said Tarbell.

She and her husband plan to leave and take shelter somewhere else.

Harry Cobb plans to stay.

"Very concerned. Don't know what to do," said Cobb.

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued in Indian River County.

Allen Kerr plans to leave.

"Trailer with these kinds of winds? Not a good idea to stay."
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.