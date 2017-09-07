Mobile home residents fear Irma's wrath

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Story Video: Click here

If you live in a mobile home, the best plan may be to evacuate.

So far, all the counties in our area have issued either mandatory and voluntary evacuations for those in that kind of housing.

Those homeowners are actually more concerned about what they may come home to.

At Woodlawn Manor Mobile Home Park in Vero Beach, Renee Tarbell is doing what she can to secure her home.

"Nervous, very scared," said Tarbell.

She and her husband plan to leave and take shelter somewhere else.

Harry Cobb plans to stay.

"Very concerned. Don't know what to do," said Cobb.

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued in Indian River County.

Allen Kerr plans to leave.

"Trailer with these kinds of winds? Not a good idea to stay."

