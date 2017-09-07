Police investigating homicide in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating homicide in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police are investigating a homicide in Boynton Beach Thursday evening. 

The incident happened around 9 p.m. outside the Cherry Hill Mini Market. 

Officials say a man was found dead inside his vehicle. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

No more information is available at this time. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.