Grabbing last-minute supplies as Irma approaches

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

As of 5:00 am Friday, Irma remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate the southern Bahamas today

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The last-minute dash is underway. As Irma gets closer, the window to buy those essential hurricane supplies grows shorter.

NewsChannel 5 contacted about a dozen stores Thursday to see where they stand on store closures.

Publix is set to close its stores in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast at noon on Saturday.

A representative with Target says several of it’s stores in the area are set to close Friday at 2pm - but wouldn't say if that went for ALL its stores.

Other stores were non-committal to closing.

Representatives with Lowe’s, Winn Dixie, Costco, Home Depot, and Walmart all told me they will have normal hours Friday, but Saturday may be a different story as they monitor Irma's path.

As for supplies, most of the stores are working with their distributors to get them in quickly, but didn't give specifics on exactly when new shipments of hurricane essentials like food and plywood are coming in.

Others were more direct.

Target says it will receive a food delivery on Friday, but it is unsure about water.

At Costco, workers told us they will receive a shipment of water, batteries and generators Friday.