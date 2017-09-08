Grabbing last-minute supplies as Irma approaches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Grabbing last-minute supplies as Irma approaches

The last-minute dash is underway. As Irma gets closer, the window to buy those essential hurricane supplies grows shorter. 

NewsChannel 5 contacted about a dozen stores Thursday to see where they stand on store closures. 

Publix is set to close its stores in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast at noon on Saturday. 

A representative with Target says several of it’s stores in the area are set to close Friday at 2pm - but wouldn't say if that went for ALL its stores. 

Other stores were non-committal to closing. 

Representatives with Lowe’s, Winn Dixie, Costco, Home Depot, and Walmart all told me they will have normal hours Friday, but Saturday may be a different story as they monitor Irma's path. 

As for supplies, most of the stores are working with their distributors to get them in quickly, but didn't give specifics on exactly when new shipments of hurricane essentials like food and plywood are coming in.

Others were more direct. 

Target says it will receive a food delivery on Friday, but it is unsure about water.

At Costco, workers told us they will receive a shipment of water, batteries and generators Friday.

