Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Miami-Dade police said in a written statement that after the subject ran through a restricted area and made his way to the tarmac, a confrontation ensued between the officer and the subject and the officer discharged his firearm.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the man, who is in this 30s, to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The officer was not injured.
Perez says the man acted alone and police do not suspect extremism.
The shooting shut down one of the airport's concourses as travelers looked to leave the state ahead of Hurricane Irma. The category 5 storm that has already damaged islands in the Caribbean is on course for Florida.
The closure led to some flights being moved to other gates or delayed.