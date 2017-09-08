Man with knife shot on Miami airport tarmac - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man with knife shot on Miami airport tarmac

MIAMI (AP/WPTV) - Authorities say a man shot by police at the Miami airport had a knife and was trying to gain access to the terminal from the tarmac near one of the gates.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez told reporters Thursday night that there was no longer any danger at the airport and the suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Hurricane Hacks | Flood maps | Price-Gouging Hotline | Shelter Openings | Evacuation orders

Miami-Dade police said in a written statement that after the subject ran through a restricted area and made his way to the tarmac, a confrontation ensued between the officer and the subject and the officer discharged his firearm. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the man, who is in this 30s, to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The officer was not injured. 

Perez says the man acted alone and police do not suspect extremism.

The shooting shut down one of the airport's concourses as travelers looked to leave the state ahead of Hurricane Irma. The category 5 storm that has already damaged islands in the Caribbean is on course for Florida.

The closure led to some flights being moved to other gates or delayed.

AP Modified 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.