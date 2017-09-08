Man with knife shot on Miami airport tarmac

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

As of 5:00 am Friday, Irma remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate the southern Bahamas today

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MIAMI (AP/WPTV) - Authorities say a man shot by police at the Miami airport had a knife and was trying to gain access to the terminal from the tarmac near one of the gates.

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez told reporters Thursday night that there was no longer any danger at the airport and the suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Miami-Dade police said in a written statement that after the subject ran through a restricted area and made his way to the tarmac, a confrontation ensued between the officer and the subject and the officer discharged his firearm.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the man, who is in this 30s, to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The officer was not injured.

Perez says the man acted alone and police do not suspect extremism.

The shooting shut down one of the airport's concourses as travelers looked to leave the state ahead of Hurricane Irma. The category 5 storm that has already damaged islands in the Caribbean is on course for Florida.

The closure led to some flights being moved to other gates or delayed.