Government/Public Services closures - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Government/Public Services closures

Due to the approach of Hurricane Irma, Waste Management announces the following Service Updates:

Palm Beach County.  For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Martin County.  For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Okeechobee County.  For Waste Management residential and commercial customers, service will cease at noon on Saturday, September 9 and until further notice.

Indian River County.  For Waste Management residential and commercial customers, service will cease at noon on Saturday, September 9 and until further notice.

Miami-Dade County.  For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection on Saturday, Sept. 9 until further notice.

Broward County.  For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, Sept. 9 until further notice.

Town of Davie.  Bulk pickup is cancelled for Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.  There will be no garbage, recycling or yard waste collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Monroe County and the City of Key West.  Collection service will cease Thursday, Sept. 7 at 12 noon until further notice.  Transfer Stations will close Thursday, Sept. 7 at 2 pm. until further notice.

Pasco County.  For Waste Management residential customers, there will be no service Friday, Sept. 8 until further notice.  Commercial customers will be serviced until sustained winds reach 35 mph.
 

