Government/Public Services closures

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

As of 5:00 am Friday, Irma remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate the southern Bahamas today

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Due to the approach of Hurricane Irma, Waste Management announces the following Service Updates:

Palm Beach County. For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Martin County. For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Okeechobee County. For Waste Management residential and commercial customers, service will cease at noon on Saturday, September 9 and until further notice.

Indian River County. For Waste Management residential and commercial customers, service will cease at noon on Saturday, September 9 and until further notice.

Miami-Dade County. For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection on Saturday, Sept. 9 until further notice.

Broward County. For all Waste Management residential and commercial customers, there will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, Sept. 9 until further notice.

Town of Davie. Bulk pickup is cancelled for Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. There will be no garbage, recycling or yard waste collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Monroe County and the City of Key West. Collection service will cease Thursday, Sept. 7 at 12 noon until further notice. Transfer Stations will close Thursday, Sept. 7 at 2 pm. until further notice.

Pasco County. For Waste Management residential customers, there will be no service Friday, Sept. 8 until further notice. Commercial customers will be serviced until sustained winds reach 35 mph.

