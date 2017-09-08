Missing 6-year-old boy found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 6-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE: West Palm Beach police said the child has been located safely.

--------

West Palm Beach police said Friday that a 6-year-old boy has been missing since 8:45 a.m. 

The child, Jacob Powell, who is on the autism spectrum, was discovered missing after he removed his monitoring bracelet.  

He should be in the area of Caribbean Villas, located at 45th Street and Haverhill Road, which is where he was recovered last time he was missing. 

Police said there are several agencies helping assist in the search, including  the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Gardens Police Department drones. 

