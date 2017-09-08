Gov. Rick Scott holds news conference on Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Rick Scott holds news conference on Irma

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was in Palm Beach County Friday morning and held a 9:30 a.m. news conference on Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has told Scott  that the structural integrity of the Herbert Hoover Dike containing Lake Okeechobee "will not be compromised" by Hurricane Irma.

However, voluntary evacuations for communities surrounding the lake's southern half are now mandatory, because it's possible Irma's winds will push water over the dike.

