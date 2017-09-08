Irma: At least 9 dead on French islands

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

As of 11am Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 145mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.

IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts even farther west, improving forecast for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -- French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says Hurricane Irma has left at least nine people dead, seven missing and 112 injured on the French Caribbean islands of St. Martin and St. Barts and urged coastal residents to take shelter as a new storm approaches.

Collomb told reporters Friday that the casualty toll could rise as more emergency workers reach deeper into the area. He said France is shuttling security forces, emergency workers and aid to the islands before Hurricane Jose hits St. Martin and St. Barts on Saturday night.

He said the top priority is to "save the population and restore order" after looting broke out in some areas.

The French rescue operation includes military frigates, military and civilian planes and helicopters.

A warship is leaving from France next Tuesday to bring heavy equipment to help rebuild the islands, where the government says a majority of buildings were damaged or destroyed.