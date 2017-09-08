Usually busy West Palm shopping St. mostly empty - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Clematis Street is missing the normal hustle and bustle as Irma approaches.

Friday morning it resembled a ghost town.

Many stores were boarded up and others were in the process of securing their premises.

Starbucks closed Wednesday night.

A few stores also put out sandbags.

One newsstand planned to stay open until Friday at 9 p.m.

