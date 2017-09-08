Singer Island residents urged to get out now

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

As of 11am Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 145mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.

As of 11am Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 145mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.

IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts even farther west, improving forecast for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

IRMA UPDATE: Track shifts even farther west, improving forecast for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Story Video: Click here

The Riviera Beach Police Department is urging people Friday to heed the warning of a mandatory evacuation on Singer Island.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Around a dozen officers went around the island making sure people understood the risks of staying behind during Hurricane Irma.

Officials had already ordered people to be out by 10 a.m. Friday, but some residents remained on the island. Storm surge is a big concern along coastal communities. All of Palm Beach County is under a storm surge warning.

Re-entry tickets were being issued to residents to help prove residency and make re-entry easier. Valid identifications will be accepted for re-entry as well.

According to Commissioner Dawn Pardo, the chief of police is considering a curfew.

Pardo also said that very soon, they would be limiting the access to the island, prohibiting visitors and tourists.

“This isn't a tropical storm coming though, this is vicious hurricane,” Pardo said as she urged people to evacuate. “It’s only two days out of your life to protect your life."

Many businesses were also boarding up their properties before getting off the island. Margarita Polanco, who owns a salon on Singer Island, returned early Friday from Puerto Rico after visiting family.

Based on what she saw there, she says people need to heed the warning and prepare.

“It was strong, I saw those winds and they were moving pretty quickly, and I think the winds in Puerto Rico were like 75 to 80 mph, and here they say its going to be stronger,” Polanco said.

Luckily everyone is safe in the community Polanco visited in Puerto Rico. She plans on waiting out the storm inland when it hits Florida.