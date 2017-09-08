Singer Island residents urged to get out now - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Singer Island residents urged to get out now

The Riviera Beach Police Department is urging people Friday to heed the warning of a mandatory evacuation on Singer Island. 

Around a dozen officers went around the island making sure people understood the risks of staying behind during Hurricane Irma.

Officials had already ordered people to be out by 10 a.m. Friday, but some residents remained on the island.  Storm surge is a big concern along coastal communities.  All of Palm Beach County is under a storm surge warning. 

Re-entry tickets were being issued to residents to help prove residency and make re-entry easier. Valid identifications will be accepted for re-entry as well. 

According to Commissioner Dawn Pardo, the chief of police is considering a curfew.

Pardo also said that very soon, they would be limiting the access to the island, prohibiting visitors and tourists. 

“This isn't a tropical storm coming though, this is vicious hurricane,” Pardo said as she urged people to evacuate. “It’s only two days out of your life to protect your life."   

Many businesses were also boarding up their properties before getting off the island. Margarita Polanco, who owns a salon on Singer Island, returned early Friday from Puerto Rico after visiting family.

Based on what she saw there, she says people need to heed the warning and prepare. 

“It was strong, I saw those winds and they were moving pretty quickly, and I think the winds in Puerto Rico were like 75 to 80 mph, and here they say its going to be stronger,” Polanco said.

Luckily everyone is safe in the community Polanco visited in Puerto Rico. She plans on waiting out the storm inland when it hits Florida.

