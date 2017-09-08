Will Mar-a-Lago survive Hurricane Irma?

Friday, September 8 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-09-08 21:08:50 GMT
Only fringe effects now expected across our area
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
If history is any guide, the smart money this weekend will be on the house.
Strikes by four major hurricanes have done little damage to Mar-a-Lago in the 90 years since cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post built the 126-room, 62,500 square foot (5,800-square meter) mansion.
The mansion's walls are 3-feet (1 meter) thick and anchored by steel and concrete beams embedded into coral rock on the narrow barrier island in Palm Beach County.
Trump bought the property in 1985, when it was in disrepair, for $10 million, and spent millions refurbishing it before turning it into a club in 1995.