Will Mar-a-Lago survive Hurricane Irma? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Will Mar-a-Lago survive Hurricane Irma?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Irma is likely to test President Donald Trump's longtime boast that his Mar-a-Lago mansion can withstand any storm.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

If history is any guide, the smart money this weekend will be on the house.

Strikes by four major hurricanes have done little damage to Mar-a-Lago in the 90 years since cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post built the 126-room, 62,500 square foot (5,800-square meter) mansion.

The mansion's walls are 3-feet (1 meter) thick and anchored by steel and concrete beams embedded into coral rock on the narrow barrier island in Palm Beach County.

Trump bought the property in 1985, when it was in disrepair, for $10 million, and spent millions refurbishing it before turning it into a club in 1995.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.