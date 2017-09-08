This is what Irma looks like from space

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

NASA's Randy Bresnik is offering a unique view of Hurricane Irma.

The astronaut tweeted an image of the massive storm late Thursday near what appears to be Cuba.

Tonight, far too many people in #Irma’s path and in its wake. pic.twitter.com/bWQMxae9GV — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) September 8, 2017

Irma, a category 4 hurricane, has already wreaked havoc through the Caribbean and is now spinning toward Florida for what could be a disastrous landfall.

Irma has set records as the second-most intense Atlantic hurricane in history. It's also the storm with the longest duration of 180-mile per hour winds or greater in the Atlantic.

According to the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang, it's also the most intense Atlantic storm to strike land since the Florida Keys hurricane of 1935.

Here are some more incredible images and video of Irma:

A sun flare inside the eye of #hurricaneIrma during one of today's flights. pic.twitter.com/TZU8wf7lfF — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 6, 2017