This is what Irma looks like from space

NASA's Randy Bresnik is offering a unique view of Hurricane Irma.

The astronaut tweeted an image of the massive storm late Thursday near what appears to be Cuba. 

Irma, a category 4 hurricane, has already wreaked havoc through the Caribbean and is now spinning toward Florida for what could be a disastrous landfall.

Irma has set records as the second-most intense Atlantic hurricane in history. It's also the storm with the longest duration of 180-mile per hour winds or greater in the Atlantic. 

According to the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang, it's also the most intense Atlantic storm to strike land since the Florida Keys hurricane of 1935.

Here are some more incredible images and video of Irma: 

