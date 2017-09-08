South Florida UPS operations at a standstill

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

UPS operations in South Florida are at a standstill until after Hurricane Irma passes through Florida.

Facilities located in mandatory evacuation zones in South Florida have shut down and been secured for impact.

A UPS spokesperson says packages at those facilities will not be delivered until conditions allow the re-opening of the buildings after the storm.

Deliveries continue in parts of Central Florida and Northern Florida not impacted by evacuations.

If you have a package you were expecting to receive before evacuating, you can change the destination of that package by using My Choice on the UPS website. The company has waived the transaction fee for any changes. You can use the premium service option for free for 30 days. You will be subjected to transportation costs if your new destination is in a different zone than it's original destination.

