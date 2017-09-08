South Florida UPS operations at a standstill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Florida UPS operations at a standstill

UPS operations in South Florida are at a standstill until after Hurricane Irma passes through Florida.

Facilities located in mandatory evacuation zones in South Florida have shut down and been secured for impact. 

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

A UPS spokesperson says packages at those facilities will not be delivered until conditions allow the re-opening of the buildings after the storm. 

Deliveries continue in parts of Central Florida and Northern Florida not impacted by evacuations. 

If you have a package you were expecting to receive before evacuating, you can change the destination of that package by using My Choice on the UPS website. The company has waived the transaction fee for any changes. You can use the premium service option for free for 30 days. You will be subjected to transportation costs if your new destination is in a different zone than it's original destination. 

For more information, click here.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.