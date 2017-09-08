PBC Animal Care finding dogs chained to trees

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control says they've gotten dozens of calls, reporting dogs left chained to trees and parked cars.

The calls are from neighbors who say they saw the dogs' owners evacuate and leave them there.

Under any circumstance, it is illegal in Palm Beach County to leave a dog tethered or chained up if you're not present.

But Animal Care and Control says under conditions like this, with a potentially deadly hurricane on the way, it's felony animal cruelty.

Animal Care says they are working with the State Attorney's Office to prosecute anyone who does so.

Employees are currently going and picking up the animals, bringing them back to the shelter.

But with more than 100 animals there already, they need your help emptying the shelter.

42 dogs were surrendered by their owners so far at the shelter, after people said they could not take them as they evacuated.

Anyone in Palm Beach County can foster an animal right now without being pre-approved, and anyone can adopt. Adoption fees are currently being waived.

Animal Care and Control is also asking any rescue organizations or private shelters in the area to help.

The PB shelter needs to make room to help animals displaced after the hurricane.