Mandatory evacuations issued in Glades,...

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

Decisions loom for many in the Glades area of Palm Beach County.

The county issued mandatory evacuations for communities surrounding the lake. County leaders are currently busing people east until 5 pm Friday.

On Muck City Road in Pahokee, Derrick Williams is checking on his apartment, the place he's called home for more than 30 years.

"Trying to put boards up," he said.

He and his neighbors have a tough decision to make.

"Kinda' overwhelming," said Williams. "Figure out where we can go with this storm right now."

He says he's prepared to stay.

"I got a lot of things I just brought that cost a lot of money so I'm trying to protect that," said Williams.

Meanwhile, J.P. Sasser in Pahokee says he's staying.

"I'm ignoring it. I'm one of those people you can call stupid, but this is my home, I feel safe here and this is where I'm going to ride out the storm," said Sasser.

He says many of his neighbors are doing the same.