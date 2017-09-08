Mandatory evacuations issued in Glades,... - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Decisions loom for many in the Glades area of Palm Beach County.

The county issued mandatory evacuations for communities surrounding the lake. County leaders are currently busing people east until 5 pm Friday.

On Muck City Road in Pahokee, Derrick Williams is checking on his apartment, the place he's called home for more than 30 years.

"Trying to put boards up," he said.

He and his neighbors have a tough decision to make.

"Kinda' overwhelming," said Williams. "Figure out  where we can go with this storm right now."

He says he's prepared to stay.

"I got a lot of things I just brought that cost a lot of money so I'm trying to protect that," said Williams.

Meanwhile, J.P. Sasser in Pahokee says he's staying.

"I'm ignoring it. I'm one of those people you can call stupid, but this is my home, I feel safe here and this is where I'm going to ride out the storm," said Sasser.

He says many of his neighbors are doing the same.

