Storm surge maps, evacuation info for S. Fla.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Story Video: Click here

Click here and enter your address on the map to determine which evacuation zone applies to your area

Palm Beach County has ordered mandatory evacuations for residential structures in Zone A, Zone B and ALL areas around Lake Okeechobee, effective Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. A voluntary evacuation is being issued for those in Zone C.

Zone A includes mobile homes and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion.



Zone B generally includes the barrier islands, lands areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Zone E includes Belle Glade, Pahokee, and South Bay.

You are in an evacuation zone if you live:



Tequesta, Jupiter

South of County Line Road and east of Country Club Drive, south across the Loxahatchee River, east of Pennock Lane on a line south to Indiantown Road. South of Indiantown Road the line extends east of Alternate A1A south to Frederick Small Road.



Singer Island, Riviera Beach and the Town of Palm Beach

All barrier islands south from John D. MacArthur State Park to the Lake Worth Bridge. Including Phil Foster Park and Peanut Island



Lake Worth south to Broward County Line

All barrier islands east of the Intracoastal Waterway



A voluntary evacuation order is being issued for Zone C which is only for residents who are unsure of the safety of their structure or if their structure is prone to excessive flooding (i.e., have experienced water inside their homes in previous storms).



Zone C generally includes properties from the Intracoastal waterway west to US Highway 1 in South County and Central County, and areas in close proximity to the Loxahatchee River and the northern tip of the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The Town of Palm Beach has ordered evacuations.

Juno Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses effective Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m.

Boynton Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for Zones A & B. Zone C is a voluntary evacuation.

Martin County announced mandatory evacuations in advance of Hurricane Irma beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in conjunction with shelter openings. This order applies to residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying areas.

St. Lucie County has issued a mandatory evacuation of north and south Hutchinson island, low lying areas and mobile homes effective 3 p.m. Friday.

Indian River County announced voluntary evacuation orders are in effect for low lying areas, substandard housing and manufactured homes, and those who may be impacted by storm surge such as the barrier island and areas east of US 1. Mandatory evacuation for those areas will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. Emergency shelters will also open Saturday at 8 am.

A number of hurricane shelters are opening to accommodate people who are forced to evacuate. Find your closest shelter here.

HURRICANE GUIDE: Enter your address for your closest shelter, evacuation and storm surge zones.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also has maps showing evacuation routes and storm surge zones. Use these quick links to find information for your county.

Storm Surge:

Indian River

Okeechobee

St. Lucie

Martin

Palm Beach

Broward

Evacuation Routes:

Indian River

Okeechobee

St. Lucie

Martin

Palm Beach

Broward