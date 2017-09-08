Indian River shelters open Saturday 8 a.m.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

The Indian River County EOC says it is ready for Hurricane Irma.

Emergency management officials gave a briefing Friday afternoon about their plans for the storm.

Starting Saturday at 8 a-m there are mandatory evacuations for homes on the barrier island, homes east of US 1, flood prone areas and manufactured homes.

There will be shelters available in local schools. (See list below)

The sheriff's office will be monitoring the wind speed and as soon as it reaches 39 mph they will close the bridges.

They are calling this the storm of the century and are encouraging people to leave early and leave with a tank of gas but also have a destination.