Indian River shelters open Saturday 8 a.m. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Indian River County EOC says it is ready for Hurricane Irma. 

Emergency management officials gave a briefing Friday afternoon about their plans for the storm. 

Starting Saturday at 8 a-m there are mandatory evacuations for homes on the barrier island, homes east of US 1, flood prone areas and manufactured homes. 

There will be shelters available in local schools. (See list below)

The sheriff's office will be monitoring the wind speed and as soon as it reaches 39 mph they will close the bridges.  

They are calling this the storm of the century and are encouraging people to leave early and leave with a tank of gas but also have a destination.  

 

