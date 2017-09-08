Irma turns trip into mystery 'cruise to nowhere'

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Only fringe effects now expected across our area

MIAMI -- When they first boarded the Norwegian Escape a week ago, passengers knew exactly where they were going.

But now they have no idea.

After making two stops in Honduras and Belize, the Norwegian Cruise Lines ship skipped ports of call in Mexico and returned to Miami on Thursday, two days early.

That allowed hundreds of passengers to disembark -- including Floridians who were anxious to secure their homes before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to hit Florida on Sunday.

Thousands of others, however, decided to accept an invitation to stay aboard. Now they are floating at sea on a "cruise to nowhere."

Ship officials have told passengers that where they go and when they return will be largely up to Irma -- which path she decides to take and how long she will linger.