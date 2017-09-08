Curfews set ahead of Hurricane Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Curfews set ahead of Hurricane Irma

Local cities are setting a curfew for this weekend ahead of Hurricane Irma. 

West Palm Beach will have a curfew for everyone from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday. 

Delray Beach curfew will go into effect at 2 a.m. Saturday. 

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.