Local baby turtles find shelter at aquarium

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Humans aren't the only things evacuating Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches the state. 

The Georgia Aquarium announced Friday it took in more than 50 sea turtles from the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

The turtles, ranging in age from hatchlings to adults, were brought there to escape Irma.

The aquarium is providing temporary housing and care until they can return to Florida.

"We hope all animals and people stay safe during this powerful storm," officials there wrote on Facebook.

