Donations needed for elderly in shelter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Donations needed for elderly in shelter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Some elderly men and women taking shelter at John I. Leonard High School are in need of donations.

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department said several elderly people who have never stayed in a shelter did not know what items were needed.

Many left their homes with just the clothes on their back and maybe an extra set of clothes to wear, officials said. 

The items in need are: 

  • Pillows
  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags

Anyone who can donate these items is asked to drop them off at 4701 10th Ave N. in Greenacres Saturday morning. 

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.