Irma remains Category 5, part of eye over Cuba

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Friday's 11 p.m. Irma forecast shows the storm once again becoming a Category 5. (Source: WMBF News)

The eye of Irma is moving over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane.

Maximum sustained winds remain 160 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center's 2 a.m. update.

Hurricane Warnings are now extended northward along the Florida Peninsula. Much of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are now out of Irma's cone of uncertainty, but that track could still shift.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the north coast of Cuba today, near the Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters say the massive hurricane will remain a Category 5 storm when it slams into the Florida Keys.

Irma has left a trail of devastation and death in much of the Caribbean as it advanced toward South Florida.

"Nowhere in the Florida Keys will be safe," the National Weather Service tweeted.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will begin to turn north on Saturday as it passes Cuba then head toward the Keys and cities on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for inland Palm Beach County from Saturday evening through Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km). Camaguey, Cuba, recently reported a wind gust of 70 mph (113 km/h).The estimated minimum central pressure is 930 mb (24.46 inches).

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Anclote River

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County line

North of Anclote River to Suwannee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Anclote River

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Matanzas

Central Bahamas and Ragged Island

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Fernandina Beach

North and west of Anclote River to Indian Pass

Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas, La Habana, and Ciudad de la Habana