After Irma, Fla. may have a financial storm

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- As Florida deals with a potentially catastrophic hurricane, it may have to weather a financial storm.

The annual budget forecast released this week shows that, despite ongoing economic recovery, Florida is expected to bring in just enough money to meet its spending needs.

That forecast shows the state will have a surplus of just $52 million during the fiscal year that starts in July 2018. The new estimate does not take into account the potential impact that will come from Hurricane Irma.

The state's finances are also projected to get worse in the two years after Gov. Rick Scott leaves office.

In the past, some lawmakers have speculated that hurricanes help the economy because of increased spending on recovery.

But Amy Baker, the state economist whose office helps put together the budget forecast, says a look at previous hurricanes showed that the state wound up spending more as a result of the storms.

Florida's overall budget this year, which includes state tax dollars and federal aid, is nearly $85 billion. The state's main source of money, a 6 percent sales tax, is continuing to grow after the Great Recession.

But the forecast drawn up by Baker and other economists concludes that increased public school enrollment, rising Medicaid costs and additional spending on state worker benefits will cut into the amount of money that could be spent on tax cuts or new programs. The forecast also assumes that legislators will set aside at least $1 billion in reserves.