Person rescued after car flips in canal

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said teamwork was responsible for rescuing a person who was trapped in a car.

The vehicle flipped into a canal and had to be extricated.

The department tweeted out photos of several first responders rescuing the patient from the car.

They had to lift the person over a steep embankment to safety.

Fire rescue did not identify where the crash happened.

 

 

