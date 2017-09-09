Hurricane Irma savior: Man gives away generator - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Irma savior: Man gives away generator

(WESH) A heartfelt gesture before the arrival of Hurricane Irma is just what one woman in Orlando, needed.

Pam Brekke made her way to a Lowe's in need of a generator, only to find out the last one was sold as she walked up.

Pam's father is on oxygen, and her wife is not well, either.

Ramon Santiago, a man who barely speaks English, saw Pam heartbroken and in tears and offered his generator to her.

"I don't know him at all. He's a stranger. He's an angel from God is what he is," Brekke said. 

