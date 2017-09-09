Hurricane Irma savior: Man gives away generator

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

Friday's 11 p.m. Irma forecast shows the storm once again becoming a Category 5. (Source: WMBF News)

Friday's 11 p.m. Irma forecast shows the storm once again becoming a Category 5. (Source: WMBF News)

Story Video: Click here

(WESH) A heartfelt gesture before the arrival of Hurricane Irma is just what one woman in Orlando, needed.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Pam Brekke made her way to a Lowe's in need of a generator, only to find out the last one was sold as she walked up.

Pam's father is on oxygen, and her wife is not well, either.

Ramon Santiago, a man who barely speaks English, saw Pam heartbroken and in tears and offered his generator to her.

"I don't know him at all. He's a stranger. He's an angel from God is what he is," Brekke said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2eL8mJNHurricane