Tennesseans use Facebook, open homes to evacuees

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Now a Category 4, Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida Keys Sunday morning

IRMA UPDATE: Now a Category 4, Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida Keys Sunday morning

Story Video: Click here

As Hurricane Irma dead aim at Florida, people in the Volunteer State are opening their homes to evacuees.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

The help comes from people like Brittany Baugh, who started a Facebook page trying to link up people offering their homes in middle Tennessee to evacuees who need places to stay.

She started the Facebook page: Florida to Nashville Hurricane Evacuees.

It's helped place at least three families from Florida in Nashville homes as they escape the hurricane, and she's hoping for several more.

She says she wanted to do something to help, having grown up in Florida herself.

“Seeing what just happened with Harvey, I wanted to give that group of people an opportunity to get out of it, we have the heads up and an understanding of how crazy it's going to be,” Baugh said.



