Tennesseans use Facebook, open homes to evacuees - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tennesseans use Facebook, open homes to evacuees

Story Video: Click here

As Hurricane Irma  dead aim at Florida, people in the Volunteer State are opening their homes to evacuees.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

The help comes from people like Brittany Baugh, who started a Facebook page trying to link up people offering their homes in middle Tennessee to evacuees who need places to stay.

She started the Facebook page: Florida to Nashville Hurricane Evacuees.

It's helped place at least three families from Florida in Nashville homes as they escape the hurricane, and she's hoping for several more.

She says she wanted to do something to help, having grown up in Florida herself.

“Seeing what just happened with Harvey, I wanted to give that group of people an opportunity to get out of it, we have the heads up and an understanding of how crazy it's going to be,” Baugh said.

 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.