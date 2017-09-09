Hurricane Irma now a Cat. 4 with 155 mph winds

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Now a Category 4, Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida Keys Sunday morning

IRMA UPDATE: Now a Category 4, Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida Keys Sunday morning

Story Video: Click here

The eye of Irma is moving over the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba as a Category 4 hurricane.

Maximum sustained winds are now at 155 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

Hurricane Warnings are northward along the Florida Peninsula. Much of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are now out of Irma's cone of uncertainty, but that track could still shift.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the north coast of Cuba today, near the Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters say the massive hurricane will remain a Category 5 storm when it slams into the Florida Keys.

Irma has left a trail of devastation and death in much of the Caribbean as it advanced toward South Florida.

"Nowhere in the Florida Keys will be safe," the National Weather Service tweeted.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will begin to turn north on Saturday as it passes Cuba then head toward the Keys and cities on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for inland Palm Beach County from Saturday evening through Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (295 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 930 mb (27.47 inches).

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:* Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Chassahowitzka * Florida Keys * Tampa Bay A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:* North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County line * North of Chassahowitzka to Suwannee River A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:* Flagler/Volusia County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Chassahowitzka * Florida Keys * Lake Okeechobee * Florida Bay * Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Matanzas * Central Bahamas and Ragged Island * Northwestern Bahamas A Hurricane Watch is in effect for: * North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Fernandina Beach * North and west of Chassahowitzka to Indian Pass * Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:* Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas, La Habana, and Ciudad de la HabanaA Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: * North of Fernandina Beach to Altamaha Sound A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.