Downtown West Palm a ghost town as Irma nears

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Now a Category 4, Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida Keys Sunday morning

IRMA UPDATE: Now a Category 4, Hurricane Irma likely to make landfall in Florida Keys Sunday morning

Story Video: Click here

Clematis Street was a ghost town Saturday morning, quite an unusual site in normally bustling downtown West Palm Beach.

The windows and store fronts were all boarded up in preparation this weekend for the impact of Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline | Hurricane Hacks

It was eerily quiet as residents get ready for an 8 a.m. curfew in West Palm.

A larger curfew for the county is set to go in place at 3 p.m. and will be taken very seriously, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Aronberg said PBSO will hand out tickets to drivers or bring them to the jail for first appearance. You must have a valid reason for being on the roads.

PBSO also said there will be a zero tolerance for looting after and during the storm.