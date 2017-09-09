Downtown West Palm a ghost town as Irma nears - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Downtown West Palm a ghost town as Irma nears

Story Video: Click here

Clematis Street was a ghost town Saturday morning, quite an unusual site in normally bustling downtown West Palm Beach.

The windows and store fronts were all boarded up in preparation this weekend for the impact of Hurricane Irma.

It was eerily quiet as residents get ready for an 8 a.m. curfew in West Palm.

 

A larger curfew for the county is set to go in place at 3 p.m. and will be taken very seriously, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Aronberg said PBSO will hand out tickets to drivers or bring them to the jail for first appearance. You must have a valid reason for being on the roads. 

PBSO also said there will be a zero tolerance for looting after and during the storm.

