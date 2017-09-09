After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

As Hurricane Irma continues its march toward Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol has troopers working 12-hour shifts with no days off.

Sgt. Mark Wysocky reminded drivers that if winds get to a certain sustained speed they are not able to respond to emergencies.

Sgt. Wysocky said traffic was light on the Florida Turnpike and I-95 early Saturday morning and service plazas remained open. However, he wasn't sure at what point they might close.

He also had advice for drivers after Hurricane Irma passes.

"Once the storm is passed please, please wait until law enforcement, we can go out and check if there are any power lines down, light poles down, trees down across the roadways that we can get cleared before you get on the road," Sgt. Wysocky said.

The sergeant stressed patience.

"I know in years past, we're out there trying to clear the interstate and we're dodging cars that are traveling around us as we're trying to clear roadways," Sgt. Wysocky said.