Troopers working 12-hour shifts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Troopers working 12-hour shifts

Story Video: Click here

As Hurricane Irma continues its march toward Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol has troopers working 12-hour shifts with no days off.

Sgt. Mark Wysocky reminded drivers that if winds get to a certain sustained speed they are not able to respond to emergencies.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

Sgt. Wysocky said traffic was light on the Florida Turnpike and I-95 early Saturday morning and service plazas remained open. However, he wasn't sure at what point they might close.

He also had advice for drivers after Hurricane Irma passes.

"Once the storm is passed please, please wait until law enforcement, we can go out and check if there are any power lines down, light poles down, trees down across the roadways that we can get cleared before you get on the road," Sgt. Wysocky said.

The sergeant stressed patience.

"I know in years past, we're out there trying to clear the interstate and we're dodging cars that are traveling around us as we're trying to clear roadways," Sgt. Wysocky said.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.