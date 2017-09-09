Troopers working 12-hour shifts

Saturday, September 9 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-09-09 09:12:17 GMT
5AM Saturday Irma Currents
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Thursday, September 7 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 15:48:55 GMT
Friday, September 8 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-09-08 07:30:19 GMT
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.
Sgt. Wysocky said traffic was light on the Florida Turnpike and I-95 early Saturday morning and service plazas remained open. However, he wasn't sure at what point they might close.
He also had advice for drivers after Hurricane Irma passes.
"Once the storm is passed please, please wait until law enforcement, we can go out and check if there are any power lines down, light poles down, trees down across the roadways that we can get cleared before you get on the road," Sgt. Wysocky said.
The sergeant stressed patience.
"I know in years past, we're out there trying to clear the interstate and we're dodging cars that are traveling around us as we're trying to clear roadways," Sgt. Wysocky said.