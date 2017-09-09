Waves increase at Boca Raton Inlet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Waves increase at Boca Raton Inlet

Story Video: Click here

NewsChannel 5's Andrew Ruiz reports on the conditions at the Boca Inlet Saturday morning.

He said the water has turned choppy and wave heights are increasing.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Evacuation orders | Flood maps | Shelter Openings | Price-Gouging Hotline |  Hurricane Hacks

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.