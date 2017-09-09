Shelter space still available in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shelter space still available in Palm Beach Co.

As of Saturday morning, there were 15,301 people in Palm Beach County shelters. They have room for 47,000 people. However, Independence Middle/Westgate Elementary is at capacity.

People who are in shelters are asked to stay in place. If you leave then you have to go through the check-in process all over again.

Palm Beach County says conditions are expected to deteriorate and they want people to stay in place.

If you do come to a shelter you are asked to bring bedding.

The special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds needs volunteer nurses and paramedics as soon as possible.

Volunteers at Forest Hill High school are also still needed. If you can help you are urged to call the United Way Volunteer Hotline at 561-375-6621.

46 spaces are available at the West Boynton Recreation Center, a pet shelter.
 

