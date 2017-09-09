Shelter space still available in Palm Beach Co.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Senate Republicans have almost doubled the size of President Donald Trump's emergency Harvey aid package, adding a first installment to help communities in Texas rebuild from the storm _ and stock reserves for looming damage from Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Nations rush to help islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

IRMA UPDATE: Severe impacts across Florida and Georgia, fringe effect still expected in Carolinas

As of Saturday morning, there were 15,301 people in Palm Beach County shelters. They have room for 47,000 people. However, Independence Middle/Westgate Elementary is at capacity.

People who are in shelters are asked to stay in place. If you leave then you have to go through the check-in process all over again.

Palm Beach County says conditions are expected to deteriorate and they want people to stay in place.

If you do come to a shelter you are asked to bring bedding.

The special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds needs volunteer nurses and paramedics as soon as possible.

Volunteers at Forest Hill High school are also still needed. If you can help you are urged to call the United Way Volunteer Hotline at 561-375-6621.

46 spaces are available at the West Boynton Recreation Center, a pet shelter.

